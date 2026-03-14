Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..

Spektion: Runtime exposure mgmt platform identifying actually exploitable vulnerabilities. built by Spektion. Core capabilities include Runtime exploitability analysis based on execution behavior, privileges, and network exposure, Vulnerability prioritization reducing large finding volumes to critical actionable items, Zero-day and pre-CVE risk detection for software without CVE coverage..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.