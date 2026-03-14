Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..

Seemplicity Exposure Management: Continuous threat exposure management platform for vulnerability remediation. built by Seemplicity. Core capabilities include Security findings aggregation and deduplication across multiple tools, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization and remediation owner identification, Automated routing of remediation tasks to development and operations teams..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.