Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Airrived. Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure is a commercial exposure management tool by Hive Pro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in CVSS noise will find real value in Airrived's AI agents that rank vulnerabilities by actual exploitability and network exposure rather than base scores alone. The platform ingests your firewall rules, network configs, and risk policies directly into its prioritization logic, then feeds remediation workflows into ServiceNow or Jira with the context your teams actually need to act fast. Skip this if your organization lacks the integration bandwidth to connect vulnerability scanners and network data sources, or if you're still hunting for a single tool to handle detection, response, and asset management in one place; Airrived is deliberately narrow and opinionated about exposure management.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise will see immediate ROI from Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure because it actually culls your attack surface down to the exploitable 3 percent instead of treating all findings equally. The platform implements CTEM end-to-end across scoping, discovery, and prioritization with integrated breach simulation to validate which vulnerabilities matter, and it normalizes findings from Qualys, Tenable, and Rapid7 so you stop counting the same issue five times. Skip this if your org needs CSPM or identity-heavy asset discovery; Uni5 Xposure is built for teams that already have asset inventory and just need to stop fixing everything at once.
AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents.
Threat exposure management platform implementing CTEM framework end-to-end
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management vs Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure for your exposure management needs.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..
Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure: Threat exposure management platform implementing CTEM framework end-to-end. built by Hive Pro. Core capabilities include CTEM framework implementation across scoping, discovery, prioritization, validation, and mobilization, Multi-tool scan orchestration with automated de-duplication and normalization, Asset and vulnerability discovery from code to cloud..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management differentiates with AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment. Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure differentiates with CTEM framework implementation across scoping, discovery, prioritization, validation, and mobilization, Multi-tool scan orchestration with automated de-duplication and normalization, Asset and vulnerability discovery from code to cloud.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management is developed by Airrived. Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure is developed by Hive Pro. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management integrates with Rapid7, Tenable, ServiceNow, Jira, AWS and 2 more. Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure integrates with Qualys, Tenable, Rapid7, BurpSuite. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management and Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure serve similar Exposure Management use cases: both are Exposure Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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