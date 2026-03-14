Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..

Hive Pro Uni5 Xposure: Threat exposure management platform implementing CTEM framework end-to-end. built by Hive Pro. Core capabilities include CTEM framework implementation across scoping, discovery, prioritization, validation, and mobilization, Multi-tool scan orchestration with automated de-duplication and normalization, Asset and vulnerability discovery from code to cloud..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.