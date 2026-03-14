Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Airrived. Fortinet FortiRecon is a commercial exposure management tool by Fortinet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in CVSS noise will find real value in Airrived's AI agents that rank vulnerabilities by actual exploitability and network exposure rather than base scores alone. The platform ingests your firewall rules, network configs, and risk policies directly into its prioritization logic, then feeds remediation workflows into ServiceNow or Jira with the context your teams actually need to act fast. Skip this if your organization lacks the integration bandwidth to connect vulnerability scanners and network data sources, or if you're still hunting for a single tool to handle detection, response, and asset management in one place; Airrived is deliberately narrow and opinionated about exposure management.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown assets and third-party risk will find FortiRecon's continuous external discovery and supply chain monitoring actually useful instead of theoretical. The tool maps findings to MITRE ATT&CK and integrates with your existing SIEM and SOAR stack, meaning the intel gets operationalized rather than buried in another dashboard. Skip this if your organization is still doing annual penetration tests and hasn't committed to continuous exposure management; FortiRecon assumes you're ready to act on what it finds, constantly.
AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents.
SaaS-based threat exposure management for attack surface and risk mitigation
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management vs Fortinet FortiRecon for your exposure management needs.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..
Fortinet FortiRecon: SaaS-based threat exposure management for attack surface and risk mitigation. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Continuous internal and external attack surface discovery, Dark web and threat intelligence monitoring, Brand protection with fake domain and mobile app detection..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management differentiates with AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment. Fortinet FortiRecon differentiates with Continuous internal and external attack surface discovery, Dark web and threat intelligence monitoring, Brand protection with fake domain and mobile app detection.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management is developed by Airrived. Fortinet FortiRecon is developed by Fortinet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management integrates with Rapid7, Tenable, ServiceNow, Jira, AWS and 2 more. Fortinet FortiRecon integrates with SIEM, SOAR, FortiGuard Labs. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management and Fortinet FortiRecon serve similar Exposure Management use cases: both are Exposure Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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