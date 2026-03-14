Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..

Fortinet FortiRecon: SaaS-based threat exposure management for attack surface and risk mitigation. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Continuous internal and external attack surface discovery, Dark web and threat intelligence monitoring, Brand protection with fake domain and mobile app detection..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.