Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Airrived. CyCraft XCockpit is a commercial exposure management tool by CyCraft Technology. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in CVSS noise will find real value in Airrived's AI agents that rank vulnerabilities by actual exploitability and network exposure rather than base scores alone. The platform ingests your firewall rules, network configs, and risk policies directly into its prioritization logic, then feeds remediation workflows into ServiceNow or Jira with the context your teams actually need to act fast. Skip this if your organization lacks the integration bandwidth to connect vulnerability scanners and network data sources, or if you're still hunting for a single tool to handle detection, response, and asset management in one place; Airrived is deliberately narrow and opinionated about exposure management.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external and internal attack surfaces will see the clearest ROI from CyCraft XCockpit, particularly its AI-driven attack path prediction that connects exposed assets to Active Directory privilege escalation chains. The platform covers the full span from asset discovery through forensic incident reporting, with real-time endpoint monitoring and autonomous investigation that compress response cycles. Skip this if your priority is mature incident recovery workflows; XCockpit is built for exposure hunting and containment speed, not post-breach forensics depth.
AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents.
AI-driven threat exposure mgmt platform with EASM, IASM, and ESPM capabilities
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management vs CyCraft XCockpit for your exposure management needs.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..
CyCraft XCockpit: AI-driven threat exposure mgmt platform with EASM, IASM, and ESPM capabilities. built by CyCraft Technology. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management, Internal Attack Surface Management, Endpoint Security Posture Management..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management differentiates with AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment. CyCraft XCockpit differentiates with External Attack Surface Management, Internal Attack Surface Management, Endpoint Security Posture Management.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management is developed by Airrived. CyCraft XCockpit is developed by CyCraft Technology. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management and CyCraft XCockpit serve similar Exposure Management use cases: both are Exposure Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox