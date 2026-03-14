Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..

CyCraft XCockpit: AI-driven threat exposure mgmt platform with EASM, IASM, and ESPM capabilities. built by CyCraft Technology. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management, Internal Attack Surface Management, Endpoint Security Posture Management..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.