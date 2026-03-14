Airrived Guardrails for AI: Agentic platform enforcing real-time AI prompt governance & Shadow AI control. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt interception and validation, Shadow AI discovery and visibility, Dynamic policy enforcement with data redaction and prompt blocking..

Gray Swan AI Security Suite: Enterprise AI security suite with real-time filtering and automated testing. built by Gray Swan. Core capabilities include Real-time AI input and output filtering (Cygnal), Automated AI security testing (Shade), AI red-teaming with tailored vulnerability assessments..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.