AironWorks: AI platform for automated phishing simulation & security awareness training. built by AironWorks. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, and deepfake channels, Automated creation of tailored training content (videos, presentations, surveys), Automated campaign launch, management, and scheduling..

Transmosis Cyber Security Analyst Training: Paid on-the-job cyber security analyst training with certifications. built by Transmosis. Core capabilities include 9-month paid on-the-job training program, CompTIA Security+, CySA+, and Tech+ certification preparation, 400 hours of Security Operations Center work experience..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.