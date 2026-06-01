AironWorks: AI platform for automated phishing simulation & security awareness training. built by AironWorks. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, and deepfake channels, Automated creation of tailored training content (videos, presentations, surveys), Automated campaign launch, management, and scheduling..

MetaCompliance Human Risk Management Platform: Platform to identify, measure, and reduce human cyber risk through training and. built by metacompliance. Core capabilities include Human risk scoring to prioritise individuals and teams by risk level, Automated targeted interventions and coaching delivered at the moment of risk, Phishing simulation with AI-enabled Phish Co-Pilot tool..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.