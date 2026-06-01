AironWorks: AI platform for automated phishing simulation & security awareness training. built by AironWorks. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, and deepfake channels, Automated creation of tailored training content (videos, presentations, surveys), Automated campaign launch, management, and scheduling..

Jericho Security Customized Cybersecurity Training: AI-powered platform for customized cybersecurity training & phishing sims. built by Jericho Security. Core capabilities include AI-generated customized training content, Custom video content delivery within 72 hours, Phishing simulation creation and deployment..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.