AirCUVE: Korean IAM vendor offering passwordless MFA, SSO, and SDN-based network auth. built by AirCUVE. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), SDN policy-based wired/wireless integrated network authentication..

digitronic HiCrypt: Transparent encryption solution for network drives and shared folders. built by digitronic. Core capabilities include Transparent encryption of network drives and shared folders, Automatic encryption and decryption on file access, Group-based access control for encrypted areas..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.