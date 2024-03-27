aircrack-ng

Penetration testers and red teamers validating Wi-Fi security controls need aircrack-ng because it's the fastest open-source tool for cracking WPA/WPA2 handshakes and remains the standard for auditing enterprise wireless deployments. The tool has 7,034 GitHub stars and is actively maintained with support for modern chipsets and attack vectors, making it reliable for consistent reproducible results in test environments. Skip this if your team lacks Linux command-line fluency or needs GUI-driven workflows; aircrack-ng assumes operator competence and won't hold your hand through packet capture workflows.