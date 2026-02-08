Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple models and vendors need Aira Security's real-time behavior monitoring to prevent agents from exceeding intended permissions or calling unsafe tools. The platform's policy-based control gates agent interactions at the MCP layer before execution, stopping prompt injection exploits and tool misuse that traditional API security can't catch. Skip this if your AI use is limited to single-model chatbot deployments or if you lack the governance appetite to define and enforce agent behavior policies; Aira assumes you're serious about controlling agent actions, not just logging them after the fact.

Stacklok Enterprise MCP Platform

Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents to interact with internal systems need governance that actually stops prompt injection and unauthorized tool access, not just visibility after the fact; Stacklok Enterprise MCP Platform enforces least-privilege access at the agent-to-system boundary through centralized policy controls, addressing the PR.AA and GV.SC gaps most platforms ignore. The platform logs every AI tool call and mediates MCP server connections, giving you audit trails that satisfy compliance while blocking risky agent behaviors before they execute. Skip this if your AI tooling is still experimental or siloed by department; Stacklok assumes you have multiple agents in production and need governance at scale.