Mid-market and enterprise manufacturers with mission-critical industrial control systems need Air Force TFPGA to detect hardware Trojans and counterfeits at the component level, where supply chain compromise actually enters your infrastructure. The tool requires no golden reference model, meaning you can assess legacy FPGA inventory immediately without waiting for baseline data, and its self-characterization testing directly supports NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include hardware-level adversaries or if you're sourcing components exclusively from tier-one vendors with ironclad provenance; the ROI shrinks fast for organizations with lower supply chain risk exposure.

MotionSafe Cyber

Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting connected vehicle fleets need MotionSafe Cyber because it actually monitors CAN networks and control systems where most fleet tools stop at GPS and telematics. The platform's continuous monitoring and AI-based anomaly detection across vehicle activity maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, catching intrusions at the network layer instead of just the application layer. Skip this if your fleet is mostly consumer vehicles with minimal operational technology exposure or if you need post-incident forensics; MotionSafe prioritizes real-time containment over deep historical analysis.