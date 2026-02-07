AIM Intelligence AIM Red: Automated AI red teaming tool for testing AI model vulnerabilities. built by AIM Intelligence. Core capabilities include Automated AI red team attack generation and execution, Jailbreaking attack techniques (Crescendo, Many-shot, Best-of-n, Pliny), Prompt injection testing capabilities..

Zscaler SPLX Automated AI Red Teaming: Automated AI red teaming platform for testing AI systems against security risks. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include Automated AI vulnerability assessments with 25+ prebuilt probes, Custom probe creation for domain-specific testing, Custom dataset upload for targeted evaluations..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.