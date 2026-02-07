AIM Intelligence AIM Red: Automated AI red teaming tool for testing AI model vulnerabilities. built by AIM Intelligence. Core capabilities include Automated AI red team attack generation and execution, Jailbreaking attack techniques (Crescendo, Many-shot, Best-of-n, Pliny), Prompt injection testing capabilities..

Virtue AI AgentSuite: AI-native security platform for agentic frameworks and LLM applications. built by Virtue AI. Core capabilities include Security risk detection in code copilots, Prompt injection simulation for agentic workflows, Intellectual property and code/API leak detection..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.