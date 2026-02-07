AIM Intelligence AIM Red: Automated AI red teaming tool for testing AI model vulnerabilities. built by AIM Intelligence. Core capabilities include Automated AI red team attack generation and execution, Jailbreaking attack techniques (Crescendo, Many-shot, Best-of-n, Pliny), Prompt injection testing capabilities..

TrojAI Detect: AI red teaming and pentesting tool for detecting security flaws in AI models. built by Troj AI. Core capabilities include Automated AI red teaming and penetration testing, 150+ built-in security and safety tests, Custom test creation capabilities..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.