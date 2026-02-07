AIM Intelligence AIM Red: Automated AI red teaming tool for testing AI model vulnerabilities. built by AIM Intelligence. Core capabilities include Automated AI red team attack generation and execution, Jailbreaking attack techniques (Crescendo, Many-shot, Best-of-n, Pliny), Prompt injection testing capabilities..

Repello AI ARTEMIS: Autonomous red teaming platform for testing agentic AI applications. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous multi-stage attack execution against agentic AI systems, Browser Mode for UI-based red teaming without API dependency, Threat modeling by profiling AI system capabilities..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.