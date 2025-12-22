ssrfDetector

Developers and AppSec engineers who need to catch SSRF vulnerabilities in their own code before deployment should use ssrfDetector; it's free, which removes the budget objection that kills most security tool adoption at the code stage. The 165 GitHub stars indicate real adoption among teams already integrated with CI/CD workflows. Skip this if you're looking for runtime protection or need detection across a production fleet; ssrfDetector is a development-time scanner, not a WAF or proxy solution.