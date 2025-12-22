Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Zen is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Aikido Security. ssrfDetector is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best runtime application self-protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developers and AppSec engineers who need to catch SSRF vulnerabilities in their own code before deployment should use ssrfDetector; it's free, which removes the budget objection that kills most security tool adoption at the code stage. The 165 GitHub stars indicate real adoption among teams already integrated with CI/CD workflows. Skip this if you're looking for runtime protection or need detection across a production fleet; ssrfDetector is a development-time scanner, not a WAF or proxy solution.
Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks
Detects and prevents SSRF attacks
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Zen vs ssrfDetector for your runtime application self-protection needs.
Aikido Zen: Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of SQL and NoSQL injection attacks, Command injection prevention, Path traversal attack protection..
ssrfDetector: Detects and prevents SSRF attacks..
Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Zen is developed by Aikido Security. ssrfDetector is open-source with 165 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Zen and ssrfDetector serve similar Runtime Application Self-Protection use cases. Key differences: Aikido Zen is Commercial while ssrfDetector is Free, ssrfDetector is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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