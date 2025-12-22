Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Zen is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Aikido Security. Invicti DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Invicti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best runtime application self-protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning web applications with frequent API changes will get the most from Invicti DAST because proof-based exploitation eliminates false positives that bog down triage workflows. The tool covers ID.RA and DE.CM across authenticated user journeys and shadow APIs simultaneously, supported by concurrent multi-asset scanning that keeps pace with CI/CD velocity. Skip this if you need a lightweight, low-friction scanner for occasional spot checks; Invicti assumes a mature security program with the bandwidth to operationalize exploitation data and retesting workflows.
Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks
DAST scanner with proof-based vulnerability validation and CI/CD integration
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aikido Zen vs Invicti DAST for your runtime application self-protection needs.
Aikido Zen: Runtime application security library blocking zero-days & OWASP Top 10 attacks. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of SQL and NoSQL injection attacks, Command injection prevention, Path traversal attack protection..
Invicti DAST: DAST scanner with proof-based vulnerability validation and CI/CD integration. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Proof-based vulnerability scanning with automatic exploitation, Predictive risk scoring for web assets, CI/CD pipeline integration..
Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Zen differentiates with Real-time blocking of SQL and NoSQL injection attacks, Command injection prevention, Path traversal attack protection. Invicti DAST differentiates with Proof-based vulnerability scanning with automatic exploitation, Predictive risk scoring for web assets, CI/CD pipeline integration.
Aikido Zen is developed by Aikido Security. Invicti DAST is developed by Invicti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Zen integrates with CrowdSec. Invicti DAST integrates with Jenkins, GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Zen and Invicti DAST serve similar Runtime Application Self-Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox