Invicti DAST

Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning web applications with frequent API changes will get the most from Invicti DAST because proof-based exploitation eliminates false positives that bog down triage workflows. The tool covers ID.RA and DE.CM across authenticated user journeys and shadow APIs simultaneously, supported by concurrent multi-asset scanning that keeps pace with CI/CD velocity. Skip this if you need a lightweight, low-friction scanner for occasional spot checks; Invicti assumes a mature security program with the bandwidth to operationalize exploitation data and retesting workflows.