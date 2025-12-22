Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..

Karambit.AI: Static binary analysis tool detecting behavioral changes in SW supply chain. built by Karambit.AI. Core capabilities include Static analysis of software binaries without source code, Software Bill of Behaviors (SBBoB) generation, Comparative analysis of software versions over time..

Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.