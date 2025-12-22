Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..

Corridor Shai Hulud 2.0 Detector: Client-side tool to check npm projects for Shai Hulud 2.0 supply chain compromise. built by Corridor. Core capabilities include Upload and scan package-lock.json or package.json files for affected npm packages, Checks project dependencies against a list of known Shai Hulud 2.0 compromised packages, Fully client-side analysis with no data uploaded or stored server-side..

Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.