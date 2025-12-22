Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Aikido Security. Corridor Shai Hulud 2.0 Detector is a free software supply chain security tool by Corridor. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software supply chain security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security
Teams shipping code at startup velocity need Aikido Software Supply Chain Security to catch malware in dependencies before it reaches production, not after a CVE drops. The IDE plugin blocks poisoned packages during development while the Safe Chain hooks integrate with npm, yarn, and pnpm without slowing the build pipeline. Skip this if your org treats supply chain risk as a compliance checkbox rather than an active threat; Aikido is built for teams that want real-time detection, not quarterly SBOM exports.
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
Client-side tool to check npm projects for Shai Hulud 2.0 supply chain compromise.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Supply Chain Security vs Corridor Shai Hulud 2.0 Detector for your software supply chain security needs.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..
Corridor Shai Hulud 2.0 Detector: Client-side tool to check npm projects for Shai Hulud 2.0 supply chain compromise. built by Corridor. Core capabilities include Upload and scan package-lock.json or package.json files for affected npm packages, Checks project dependencies against a list of known Shai Hulud 2.0 compromised packages, Fully client-side analysis with no data uploaded or stored server-side..
Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm. Corridor Shai Hulud 2.0 Detector differentiates with Upload and scan package-lock.json or package.json files for affected npm packages, Checks project dependencies against a list of known Shai Hulud 2.0 compromised packages, Fully client-side analysis with no data uploaded or stored server-side.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aikido Security. Corridor Shai Hulud 2.0 Detector is developed by Corridor. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security and Corridor Shai Hulud 2.0 Detector serve similar Software Supply Chain Security use cases: both are Software Supply Chain Security tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, NPM, Software Supply Chain. Key differences: Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is Commercial while Corridor Shai Hulud 2.0 Detector is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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