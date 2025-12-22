Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Safety MCP is a free software composition analysis tool by Safety. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Composition Analysis
Development teams shipping code fast need Aikido Software Composition Analysis because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by orders of magnitude, letting you fix what actually matters instead of drowning in noise. The tool catches silently patched vulnerabilities and malware in npm packages that standard SCA misses, and automated pull request remediation means your engineers spend minutes on fixes, not hours on triage. Skip this if your organization needs CSPM or infrastructure scanning; Aikido stays disciplined in the SCA lane and doesn't pretend to do everything.
Development teams using AI coding assistants like Cursor or Claude will cut vulnerable dependency pulls at the moment they happen, not weeks later in CI; Safety MCP embeds real-time package vulnerability checks directly into your coding workflow without account friction. The 30-second setup via MCP JSON configuration means you're protecting code on day one, not after security approves another vendor tool. This isn't a replacement for SCA in your build pipeline or a supply chain risk platform for third-party vendor assessment; it's the guardrail that stops developers from shipping known-bad packages in the first place.
SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware
MCP server that adds real-time package vuln checks to AI coding assistants.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Composition Analysis vs Safety MCP for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests..
Safety MCP: MCP server that adds real-time package vuln checks to AI coding assistants. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Real-time package vulnerability checking within AI coding assistants, Latest secure version recommendations for open-source packages, Vulnerability assessment of existing packages in a codebase..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests. Safety MCP differentiates with Real-time package vulnerability checking within AI coding assistants, Latest secure version recommendations for open-source packages, Vulnerability assessment of existing packages in a codebase.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is developed by Aikido Security. Safety MCP is developed by Safety. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, GitLab Self-Managed. Safety MCP integrates with Cursor, Windsurf, GitHub Copilot, Claude Code, Claude. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis and Safety MCP serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, Dependency Scanning, DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Aikido Software Composition Analysis is Commercial while Safety MCP is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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