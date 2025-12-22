Aikido Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests..

Safety MCP: MCP server that adds real-time package vuln checks to AI coding assistants. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Real-time package vulnerability checking within AI coding assistants, Latest secure version recommendations for open-source packages, Vulnerability assessment of existing packages in a codebase..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.