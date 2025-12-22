Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.

SAST Auto-Fix

Development teams drowning in SAST noise across multiple scanners will cut false positives by 60-80% with SAST Auto-Fix's AI validation layer, then hand off fixes directly to pull requests without manual triage. The tool consolidates Snyk, Semgrep, Checkmarx, SonarQube, and five others into one dashboard with intelligent deduplication, cutting the work of correlating duplicates across platforms. Skip this if your org runs a single SAST tool or needs deep integration with your existing AppSec orchestration platform; ZeroPath's strength is specifically in multi-tool environments where finding duplication and false positives is the bottleneck, not initial detection.