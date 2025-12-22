Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. Sysdig is a free container security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
DevSecOps teams investigating container runtime behavior and troubleshooting production incidents will get the most from Sysdig, where system call tracing reveals what actually happened inside a container in ways log aggregation can't match. The 8,219 GitHub stars reflect adoption among engineers who need forensic-grade visibility rather than compliance checkboxes. Skip this if you're shopping for a policy-driven CNAPP with vulnerability scanning and admission control; Sysdig excels at observability and incident response, not preventive container security.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
Sysdig is a universal system visibility tool that provides deep monitoring and analysis capabilities for traditional systems and containerized environments through system call tracing and network activity monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs Sysdig for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
Sysdig: Sysdig is a universal system visibility tool that provides deep monitoring and analysis capabilities for traditional systems and containerized environments through system call tracing and network activity monitoring..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is developed by Aikido Security. Sysdig is open-source with 8,219 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Container Image Scanning and Sysdig serve similar Container Security use cases: both are Container Security tools, both cover Kubernetes. Key differences: Aikido Container Image Scanning is Commercial while Sysdig is Free, Sysdig is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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