Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

SecLogic Kubernetes Security: Agentless Kubernetes & container security with KSPM across multi-cloud. built by SecLogic. Core capabilities include Agentless monitoring of containers, Kubernetes clusters, and cloud environments, Security Graph for risk analysis and attack path identification across containers, hosts, and clouds, Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) with continuous cluster observation..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.