Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

RapidFort Healthcare Security: Healthcare-focused software security platform for vulnerability reduction. built by RapidFort. Core capabilities include 17,000+ STIG/CIS-hardened and FIPS-validated curated container images, Binary scanning with RapidRisk scoring for exploitable CVE identification, SBOM and RBOM generation..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.