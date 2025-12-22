Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. Mend Container is a commercial container security tool by Mend.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
SMB and mid-market teams shipping containers without visibility into their dependencies should start with Mend Container; its reachability analysis cuts through noise by prioritizing only the vulnerabilities that actually matter to your supply chain. The tool maps open source exposure across your container images and CI/CD pipelines, addressing the GV.SC supply chain risk mandate that most teams ignore until an audit forces their hand. Skip this if your organization already runs a mature SBOM program or needs runtime detection; Mend Container is scanning-first, not built to catch exploits in motion.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
Container security scanning and vulnerability management solution
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs Mend Container for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
Mend Container: Container security scanning and vulnerability management solution. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Container image vulnerability scanning, Open source security analysis for containers, SBOM generation for container images..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Container Image Scanning differentiates with CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication. Mend Container differentiates with Container image vulnerability scanning, Open source security analysis for containers, SBOM generation for container images.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is developed by Aikido Security. Mend Container is developed by Mend.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Container Image Scanning and Mend Container serve similar Container Security use cases: both are Container Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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