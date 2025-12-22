Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

Mend Container: Container security scanning and vulnerability management solution. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Container image vulnerability scanning, Open source security analysis for containers, SBOM generation for container images..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.