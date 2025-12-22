Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

Forum Systems Sentry: API security & Zero Trust enforcement for Docker microservices. built by Forum Systems. Core capabilities include API security and control for Docker containerized microservices, Zero Trust enforcement at the Docker node architecture level, East-west and north-south data protection..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.