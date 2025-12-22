Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. Forum Systems Sentry is a commercial api security tool by Forum Systems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
Teams deploying Docker microservices in multi-tenant or compliance-heavy environments should pick Forum Systems Sentry for its Zero Trust enforcement at the node level, which blocks lateral movement without requiring application code changes. The tool covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundational functions (Identity Management, Platform Security, Infrastructure Resilience, and Continuous Monitoring), with particular strength in PR.AA access control and east-west traffic isolation. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily Kubernetes-native; Sentry's Docker-centric design means you'll outgrow it as you scale beyond containerized microservices into orchestrated clusters.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
API security & Zero Trust enforcement for Docker microservices.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs Forum Systems Sentry for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
Forum Systems Sentry: API security & Zero Trust enforcement for Docker microservices. built by Forum Systems. Core capabilities include API security and control for Docker containerized microservices, Zero Trust enforcement at the Docker node architecture level, East-west and north-south data protection..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Container Image Scanning differentiates with CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication. Forum Systems Sentry differentiates with API security and control for Docker containerized microservices, Zero Trust enforcement at the Docker node architecture level, East-west and north-south data protection.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is developed by Aikido Security. Forum Systems Sentry is developed by Forum Systems. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Container Image Scanning and Forum Systems Sentry serve similar Container Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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