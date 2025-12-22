Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. Docker's Actuary is a free container security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
Teams building container CI/CD pipelines need Docker's Actuary because it catches misconfigured deployments before they reach production, and it does this for free without vendor lock-in. The tool audits against 81 community-maintained checks covering image layer scanning, runtime permissions, and secrets exposure, catching the kinds of oversights that slip past code review. Skip it if your threat model prioritizes runtime behavior detection or if you need enforcement controls that block bad deployments; Actuary is assessment-only, not prevention.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
Docker's Actuary is an automated security assessment tool that checks Docker container deployments against configurable best-practice checklists to ensure production readiness.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs Docker's Actuary for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
Docker's Actuary: Docker's Actuary is an automated security assessment tool that checks Docker container deployments against configurable best-practice checklists to ensure production readiness..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Container Image Scanning and Docker's Actuary serve similar Container Security use cases: both are Container Security tools. Key differences: Aikido Container Image Scanning is Commercial while Docker's Actuary is Free, Docker's Actuary is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox