Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.

Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug

Teams running multi-tenant Docker environments who need to validate that inter-container isolation actually works should test Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug immediately; it exposes a real bypass in ICC enforcement that raw socket access creates, one that most container security tools and network policies silently miss. The 66 GitHub stars reflect active adoption among practitioners who've caught this in production, and the vulnerability remains unpatched in older Docker versions still in heavy use. Skip this if you're already using eBPF-based runtime monitoring or running only single-tenant clusters where container-to-container trust assumptions hold; this tool does one thing and doesn't prevent the vulnerability, only detects that it exists.