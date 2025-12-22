Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug is a free container security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
Teams running multi-tenant Docker environments who need to validate that inter-container isolation actually works should test Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug immediately; it exposes a real bypass in ICC enforcement that raw socket access creates, one that most container security tools and network policies silently miss. The 66 GitHub stars reflect active adoption among practitioners who've caught this in production, and the vulnerability remains unpatched in older Docker versions still in heavy use. Skip this if you're already using eBPF-based runtime monitoring or running only single-tenant clusters where container-to-container trust assumptions hold; this tool does one thing and doesn't prevent the vulnerability, only detects that it exists.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
A Docker security vulnerability where disabling inter-container communication (ICC) fails to block raw ethernet frames, allowing unexpected data transfer between containers via raw sockets.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug: A Docker security vulnerability where disabling inter-container communication (ICC) fails to block raw ethernet frames, allowing unexpected data transfer between containers via raw sockets..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Container Image Scanning and Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug serve similar Container Security use cases: both are Container Security tools. Key differences: Aikido Container Image Scanning is Commercial while Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug is Free, Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox