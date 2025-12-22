Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. Dagda is a free container security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
DevOps teams operating on zero budget will find real value in Dagda for pre-deployment container scanning; it catches known vulnerabilities in images before they reach production without licensing friction. The tool scans against multiple vulnerability databases and runs entirely open-source, making it practical for resource-constrained shops that can't justify commercial CNAPP licensing. Skip Dagda if you need runtime threat detection on live containers or compliance reporting; this is strictly a static analysis tool that stops at the registry gate.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
Dagda is a Docker security tool that performs static vulnerability analysis of container images and monitors running containers for malicious threats and anomalous activities.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs Dagda for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
Dagda: Dagda is a Docker security tool that performs static vulnerability analysis of container images and monitors running containers for malicious threats and anomalous activities..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is developed by Aikido Security. Dagda is open-source with 1,222 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Container Image Scanning and Dagda serve similar Container Security use cases: both are Container Security tools. Key differences: Aikido Container Image Scanning is Commercial while Dagda is Free, Dagda is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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