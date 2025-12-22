Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. Cycode Container Security Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Cycode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
Cycode Container Security Scanning
DevSecOps teams operating across development and production environments need Cycode Container Security Scanning because it catches vulnerabilities before they reach deployment, not after, by scanning images at multiple lifecycle stages rather than just at the registry gate. The code-to-cloud-to-code scanning model addresses NIST ID.AM and PR.PS requirements by maintaining visibility across the supply chain from source to running container. Skip this if your priority is runtime threat detection or if you need a single platform handling vulnerability management, CSPM, and infrastructure scanning; Cycode is container-specific and won't replace your broader application security workflow.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
Container security scanning from development to deployment environments
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs Cycode Container Security Scanning for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
Cycode Container Security Scanning: Container security scanning from development to deployment environments. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Code-to-cloud-to-code container scanning, Vulnerability identification in container images, Pre-production vulnerability prevention..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Container Image Scanning differentiates with CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication. Cycode Container Security Scanning differentiates with Code-to-cloud-to-code container scanning, Vulnerability identification in container images, Pre-production vulnerability prevention.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is developed by Aikido Security. Cycode Container Security Scanning is developed by Cycode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Container Image Scanning and Cycode Container Security Scanning serve similar Container Security use cases: both are Container Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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