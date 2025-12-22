Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

Cycode Container Security Scanning: Container security scanning from development to deployment environments. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Code-to-cloud-to-code container scanning, Vulnerability identification in container images, Pre-production vulnerability prevention..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.