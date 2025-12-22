Clair

Development teams shipping containers through CI/CD pipelines should start with Clair because it catches known vulnerabilities at build time before they reach production, and the free, open source model means zero licensing friction for catching this at scale. With 10,942 GitHub stars and deep integration into container registries via API indexing, Clair is battle-tested in high-volume scanning workflows. Skip it if you need runtime threat detection or vulnerability prioritization based on exploitability; Clair is static analysis only, which means it flags everything in the database regardless of whether the vulnerability actually matters for your application.