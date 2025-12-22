Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

Chainguard VMs: Minimal, zero-CVE virtual machine images for container hosts and applications. built by Chainguard. Core capabilities include Zero-CVE virtual machine images with continuous rebuilds, CVE remediation SLA: 7 days critical, 14 days high/medium/low, Container Host VMs for ECS, EKS, EC2, GCE, and Azure..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.