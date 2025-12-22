Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. Chainguard VMs is a commercial container security tool by Chainguard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
Teams running containerized workloads across AWS, GCE, or Azure will benefit most from Chainguard VMs if your priority is eliminating OS-level CVE risk before it enters your supply chain. The zero-CVE guarantee backed by a 7-day critical remediation SLA and continuous automated rebuilds means you're not patching; you're replacing. Skip this if you need application-layer runtime protection or behavioral threat detection, since Chainguard VMs optimize for asset hygiene (NIST ID.AM and PR.PS) but don't detect or respond to actual attacks in motion.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
Minimal, zero-CVE virtual machine images for container hosts and applications
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs Chainguard VMs for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
Chainguard VMs: Minimal, zero-CVE virtual machine images for container hosts and applications. built by Chainguard. Core capabilities include Zero-CVE virtual machine images with continuous rebuilds, CVE remediation SLA: 7 days critical, 14 days high/medium/low, Container Host VMs for ECS, EKS, EC2, GCE, and Azure..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Container Image Scanning differentiates with CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication. Chainguard VMs differentiates with Zero-CVE virtual machine images with continuous rebuilds, CVE remediation SLA: 7 days critical, 14 days high/medium/low, Container Host VMs for ECS, EKS, EC2, GCE, and Azure.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is developed by Aikido Security. Chainguard VMs is developed by Chainguard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Container Image Scanning integrates with Docker Hub, AWS ECR, Google Container Registry, Azure Container Registry, GitLab Container Registry and 7 more. Chainguard VMs integrates with AWS ECS, AWS EKS, AWS EC2, Google Cloud GCE, Azure. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Container Image Scanning and Chainguard VMs serve similar Container Security use cases: both are Container Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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