Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Sysdig. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management because its graph-based engine connects static misconfigurations to actual runtime behavior, letting you skip the noise of vulnerability scanners and focus on risks that attackers can actually exploit. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA effectively through dynamic resource inventory and attack path analysis, though it prioritizes asset visibility and risk assessment over remediation workflows, which remain manual-heavy compared to some competitors. Skip this if you need a lightweight point solution for compliance checkboxes; Sysdig assumes you'll invest time in runtime context and custom risk patterns to justify the cost.
CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance
CSPM solution providing real-time cloud risk visibility and prioritization
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..
Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM solution providing real-time cloud risk visibility and prioritization. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Graph-based data engine connecting cloud services, configurations, identities, and runtime activity, Real-time visibility into active cloud risks, Attack path analysis and visualization..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) differentiates with Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication. Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) differentiates with Graph-based data engine connecting cloud services, configurations, identities, and runtime activity, Real-time visibility into active cloud risks, Attack path analysis and visualization.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Aikido Security. Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Sysdig. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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