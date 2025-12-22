Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..

Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM solution providing real-time cloud risk visibility and prioritization. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Graph-based data engine connecting cloud services, configurations, identities, and runtime activity, Real-time visibility into active cloud risks, Attack path analysis and visualization..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.