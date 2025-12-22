Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..

XBOW Captcha Bypass Tool: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for vulnerability discovery. built by XBOW. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent-based vulnerability discovery, Parallel deployment of specialized security testing agents, Automated exploitation and proof-of-concept generation..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.