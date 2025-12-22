weaponised-XSS-payloads

Penetration testers running manual web app assessments will get the most from weaponised-XSS-payloads because it bridges the gap between generic payload lists and real-world severity proof; the 1,374 GitHub stars reflect active use by practitioners who've shaped payloads that actually trigger downstream impact beyond console alerts. Skip this if your team relies on automated scanners to catch XSS, or if you need payload generation integrated into a commercial pentest platform; weaponised-XSS-payloads is a reference collection, not a scanner, and it requires you to know where to inject.