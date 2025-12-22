Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. weaponised-XSS-payloads is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
Penetration testers running manual web app assessments will get the most from weaponised-XSS-payloads because it bridges the gap between generic payload lists and real-world severity proof; the 1,374 GitHub stars reflect active use by practitioners who've shaped payloads that actually trigger downstream impact beyond console alerts. Skip this if your team relies on automated scanners to catch XSS, or if you need payload generation integrated into a commercial pentest platform; weaponised-XSS-payloads is a reference collection, not a scanner, and it requires you to know where to inject.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
A collection of XSS payloads designed to turn alert(1) into P1
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs weaponised-XSS-payloads for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
weaponised-XSS-payloads: A collection of XSS payloads designed to turn alert(1) into P1..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Attack is developed by Aikido Security. weaponised-XSS-payloads is open-source with 1,374 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Attack and weaponised-XSS-payloads serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Key differences: Aikido Attack is Commercial while weaponised-XSS-payloads is Free, weaponised-XSS-payloads is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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