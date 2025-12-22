Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..

Vulnetic Penetration Testing: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for web apps and networks. built by Vulnetic.ai. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability discovery and exploitation, Black box, white box, and grey box testing support, Active Directory penetration testing..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.