Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. sentrySSRF is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
Penetration testers and security researchers auditing JavaScript-heavy applications need sentrySSRF to catch blind SSRF vulnerabilities that automated scanners consistently miss, particularly through Sentry SDK misconfigurations left in client-side code. The tool's free tier and 70 GitHub stars reflect active use in real engagements where manual JavaScript inspection would otherwise require hours of grepping. Skip this if you're looking for something that catches SSRF in backend services or handles post-exploitation validation; sentrySSRF solves a narrow problem in the reconnaissance phase and does it well.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
A tool to search for Sentry config on a page or in JavaScript files and check for blind SSRF
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs sentrySSRF for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
sentrySSRF: A tool to search for Sentry config on a page or in JavaScript files and check for blind SSRF..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Attack and sentrySSRF serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Key differences: Aikido Attack is Commercial while sentrySSRF is Free, sentrySSRF is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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