Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..

PlexTrac Pentest Reporting: Pentest reporting & exposure mgmt platform for vulnerability remediation. built by PlexTrac. Core capabilities include Automated penetration test report generation, Centralized vulnerability findings management, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.