Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. Pentesting Payloads is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
Pentesters at startups and small consultancies running time-constrained assessments will move fastest with Pentesting Payloads; the web-based payload library eliminates the friction of hunting, encoding, and formatting exploits across SQLi, XSS, LFI, and command injection vectors. It's free and cloud-deployed, so there's no infrastructure lift. Skip this if you need payload generation tied to active reconnaissance data or custom encoding chains; Pentesting Payloads is a static reference tool, not an exploitation framework.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
A web-based payload repository that generates ready-to-use exploits for pentesting
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs Pentesting Payloads for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
Pentesting Payloads: A web-based payload repository that generates ready-to-use exploits for pentesting. Core capabilities include SQLi Payloads, URL Encoding, XSS Payloads..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Attack differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis. Pentesting Payloads differentiates with SQLi Payloads, URL Encoding, XSS Payloads.
Aikido Attack and Pentesting Payloads serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Key differences: Aikido Attack is Commercial while Pentesting Payloads is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox