Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. Lambda-Proxy is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
Penetration testers validating Lambda function security will find Lambda-Proxy invaluable for exposing SQL injection vulnerabilities that standard web application scanners miss, since it bridges SQLMap directly into AWS Lambda invoke calls through a local proxy. The tool is free and already battle-tested by security researchers, requiring no licensing overhead or vendor lock-in. Skip this if your team needs broad infrastructure scanning or compliance automation; Lambda-Proxy solves one problem exceptionally well and makes no apologies for the narrow scope.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
Lambda-Proxy is a utility that enables SQL injection testing of AWS Lambda functions by converting SQLMap HTTP attacks into Lambda invoke calls through a local proxy.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs Lambda-Proxy for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
Lambda-Proxy: Lambda-Proxy is a utility that enables SQL injection testing of AWS Lambda functions by converting SQLMap HTTP attacks into Lambda invoke calls through a local proxy..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Attack and Lambda-Proxy serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Key differences: Aikido Attack is Commercial while Lambda-Proxy is Free, Lambda-Proxy is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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