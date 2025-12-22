Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. Ironwood Cyber Enlight is a commercial penetration testing tool by Ironwood Cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
Security teams responsible for validating whether their network can actually resist lateral movement and privilege escalation should run Ironwood Cyber Enlight; it simulates the full attack chain autonomously rather than stopping at vulnerability discovery. The platform covers ID.RA and DE.AE functions well, but NIST RS.AN (incident analysis and forensics) sits outside its scope, meaning it's built for continuous attack simulation and remediation validation, not incident response integration. Skip this if you need a tool that hunts active compromises or correlates findings across your existing detection stack.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
Autonomous pentesting platform that discovers, exploits & maps attack paths.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs Ironwood Cyber Enlight for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
Ironwood Cyber Enlight: Autonomous pentesting platform that discovers, exploits & maps attack paths. built by Ironwood Cyber. Core capabilities include Autonomous vulnerability discovery and exploitation across internal and external network surfaces, Credential harvesting, lateral movement, and privilege escalation simulation, Real exploit chain visualization via Amplify web-based IDE..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Attack differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis. Ironwood Cyber Enlight differentiates with Autonomous vulnerability discovery and exploitation across internal and external network surfaces, Credential harvesting, lateral movement, and privilege escalation simulation, Real exploit chain visualization via Amplify web-based IDE.
Aikido Attack is developed by Aikido Security. Ironwood Cyber Enlight is developed by Ironwood Cyber. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Attack and Ironwood Cyber Enlight serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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