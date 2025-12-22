Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..

Ironwood Cyber Enlight: Autonomous pentesting platform that discovers, exploits & maps attack paths. built by Ironwood Cyber. Core capabilities include Autonomous vulnerability discovery and exploitation across internal and external network surfaces, Credential harvesting, lateral movement, and privilege escalation simulation, Real exploit chain visualization via Amplify web-based IDE..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.