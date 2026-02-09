Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..

Ironwood Cyber Enlight: Autonomous pentesting platform that discovers, exploits & maps attack paths. built by Ironwood Cyber. Core capabilities include Autonomous vulnerability discovery and exploitation across internal and external network surfaces, Credential harvesting, lateral movement, and privilege escalation simulation, Real exploit chain visualization via Amplify web-based IDE..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.