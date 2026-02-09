Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Advanced Data Pilfering is a commercial penetration testing tool by Horizon3.ai. Ironwood Cyber Enlight is a commercial penetration testing tool by Ironwood Cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to validate whether their defenses actually stop data exfiltration should run Advanced Data Pilfering; most pentesting tools test access, not what attackers do once inside. Horizon3.ai's autonomous approach maps high-value assets and simulates realistic data theft across cloud, Kubernetes, and on-premises environments, delivering the threat-informed validation that compliance frameworks like PCI DSS and NIS 2 increasingly demand. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering vulnerability scanning, SIEM, and incident response; Advanced Data Pilfering is purpose-built for exfiltration testing and doesn't replace your broader detection stack.
Security teams responsible for validating whether their network can actually resist lateral movement and privilege escalation should run Ironwood Cyber Enlight; it simulates the full attack chain autonomously rather than stopping at vulnerability discovery. The platform covers ID.RA and DE.AE functions well, but NIST RS.AN (incident analysis and forensics) sits outside its scope, meaning it's built for continuous attack simulation and remediation validation, not incident response integration. Skip this if you need a tool that hunts active compromises or correlates findings across your existing detection stack.
Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation
Autonomous pentesting platform that discovers, exploits & maps attack paths.
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Common questions about comparing Advanced Data Pilfering vs Ironwood Cyber Enlight for your penetration testing needs.
Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..
Ironwood Cyber Enlight: Autonomous pentesting platform that discovers, exploits & maps attack paths. built by Ironwood Cyber. Core capabilities include Autonomous vulnerability discovery and exploitation across internal and external network surfaces, Credential harvesting, lateral movement, and privilege escalation simulation, Real exploit chain visualization via Amplify web-based IDE..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Advanced Data Pilfering differentiates with Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing. Ironwood Cyber Enlight differentiates with Autonomous vulnerability discovery and exploitation across internal and external network surfaces, Credential harvesting, lateral movement, and privilege escalation simulation, Real exploit chain visualization via Amplify web-based IDE.
Advanced Data Pilfering is developed by Horizon3.ai. Ironwood Cyber Enlight is developed by Ironwood Cyber. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Advanced Data Pilfering and Ironwood Cyber Enlight serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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