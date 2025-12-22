Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. Harpoon is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
Security teams building container testing programs or red-teaming Kubernetes deployments should grab Harpoon for its distilled attack patterns and exploitation techniques specific to orchestration layers. At 142 GitHub stars with active community contribution, it's proven useful enough that practitioners keep referencing it in their labs and assessments. This is a reference guide and technique collection, not a scanning or detection tool, so skip it if you need automated vulnerability identification or compliance reporting; Harpoon teaches you how to break things, not find what's already broken.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
A collection of tips and tricks for container and container orchestration hacking and security testing.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs Harpoon for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
Harpoon: A collection of tips and tricks for container and container orchestration hacking and security testing..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Attack is developed by Aikido Security. Harpoon is open-source with 142 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Attack and Harpoon serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Key differences: Aikido Attack is Commercial while Harpoon is Free, Harpoon is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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