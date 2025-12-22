Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.

Harpoon

Security teams building container testing programs or red-teaming Kubernetes deployments should grab Harpoon for its distilled attack patterns and exploitation techniques specific to orchestration layers. At 142 GitHub stars with active community contribution, it's proven useful enough that practitioners keep referencing it in their labs and assessments. This is a reference guide and technique collection, not a scanning or detection tool, so skip it if you need automated vulnerability identification or compliance reporting; Harpoon teaches you how to break things, not find what's already broken.