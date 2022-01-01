Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. Ethiack is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by Ethiack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need continuous pentesting without hiring full-time red teams should start with Ethiack's autonomous agents, which run event-driven tests after code pushes and infrastructure changes rather than waiting for annual assessments. The platform covers external attack surface, internal networks, and mobile with grey-box testing that catches real exploitation paths, and its NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions mean you'll actually know what you own and what's actually exploitable rather than drowning in scanner findings. Skip this if your team lacks the ops maturity to act on real-time vulnerability alerts or if you need deep compliance reporting templates out of the box.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
AI-powered continuous pentesting platform combining autonomous agents with human hackers.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs Ethiack for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
Ethiack: AI-powered continuous pentesting platform combining autonomous agents with human hackers. built by Ethiack. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI pentesting agents (Hackians) for continuous vulnerability discovery and exploitation, External attack surface management with asset mapping, subdomain discovery, and supply chain visibility, Internal network pentesting via Ethiack Beacon agent, triggered by infrastructure changes..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Attack differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis. Ethiack differentiates with Autonomous AI pentesting agents (Hackians) for continuous vulnerability discovery and exploitation, External attack surface management with asset mapping, subdomain discovery, and supply chain visibility, Internal network pentesting via Ethiack Beacon agent, triggered by infrastructure changes.
Aikido Attack is developed by Aikido Security. Ethiack is developed by Ethiack founded in 2022-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Attack and Ethiack serve similar Penetration Testing use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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