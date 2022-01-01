Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..

Ethiack: AI-powered continuous pentesting platform combining autonomous agents with human hackers. built by Ethiack. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI pentesting agents (Hackians) for continuous vulnerability discovery and exploitation, External attack surface management with asset mapping, subdomain discovery, and supply chain visibility, Internal network pentesting via Ethiack Beacon agent, triggered by infrastructure changes..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.