Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. Core Security Cobalt Strike is a commercial red-team & adversary emulation tool by Core Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
Mid-market and enterprise red teams running structured adversary emulation programs should pick Core Security Cobalt Strike for its Malleable C2 profiles, which let you authentically simulate APT tradecraft without building custom infrastructure from scratch. The Arsenal Kit's Sleep Mask and reflective loader customizations give you the payload flexibility needed to stay ahead of defensive signatures in mature environments. Skip this if your team lacks the operator experience to tune these features; Cobalt Strike demands thoughtful configuration, not point-and-click execution.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
Post-exploitation threat emulation platform for red team operations.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs Core Security Cobalt Strike for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
Core Security Cobalt Strike: Post-exploitation threat emulation platform for red team operations. built by Core Security. Core capabilities include Beacon post-exploitation payload supporting reconnaissance, command execution, and payload deployment, Malleable C2 profiles to customize network indicators and simulate APT behavior, Covert communication over HTTP, HTTPS, DNS, TCP, and SMB named pipes..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Attack differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis. Core Security Cobalt Strike differentiates with Beacon post-exploitation payload supporting reconnaissance, command execution, and payload deployment, Malleable C2 profiles to customize network indicators and simulate APT behavior, Covert communication over HTTP, HTTPS, DNS, TCP, and SMB named pipes.
Aikido Attack is developed by Aikido Security. Core Security Cobalt Strike is developed by Core Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Attack and Core Security Cobalt Strike serve similar Penetration Testing use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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