Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..

Cobalt Offensive Security Platform: PTaaS platform for managing pentests, DAST, and attack surface monitoring. built by Cobalt. Core capabilities include Launch penetration tests within 24 hours via on-demand expert testers, Scoping wizard to define test parameters in four steps using templates, Unified dashboard for viewing all assets, pentests, and findings by severity and status..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.