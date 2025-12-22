Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. Cobalt Offensive Security Platform is a commercial penetration testing tool by Cobalt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
Cobalt Offensive Security Platform
Startups and mid-market teams that need pentests on-demand without vendor lock-in or long procurement cycles should use Cobalt Offensive Security Platform; you launch real expert-led tests within 24 hours through a scoping wizard that doesn't require security expertise to operate. The credit-based purchasing model and DAST coverage of over 30,000 vulnerability types means you scale testing spend without renegotiating contracts. Skip this if you need continuous red team services or deep threat intelligence integration; Cobalt's strength is one-off and recurring pentests, not persistent offensive operations.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
PTaaS platform for managing pentests, DAST, and attack surface monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs Cobalt Offensive Security Platform for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
Cobalt Offensive Security Platform: PTaaS platform for managing pentests, DAST, and attack surface monitoring. built by Cobalt. Core capabilities include Launch penetration tests within 24 hours via on-demand expert testers, Scoping wizard to define test parameters in four steps using templates, Unified dashboard for viewing all assets, pentests, and findings by severity and status..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Attack differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis. Cobalt Offensive Security Platform differentiates with Launch penetration tests within 24 hours via on-demand expert testers, Scoping wizard to define test parameters in four steps using templates, Unified dashboard for viewing all assets, pentests, and findings by severity and status.
Aikido Attack is developed by Aikido Security. Cobalt Offensive Security Platform is developed by Cobalt. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Attack and Cobalt Offensive Security Platform serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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