Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Advanced Data Pilfering is a commercial penetration testing tool by Horizon3.ai. Cobalt Offensive Security Platform is a commercial penetration testing tool by Cobalt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to validate whether their defenses actually stop data exfiltration should run Advanced Data Pilfering; most pentesting tools test access, not what attackers do once inside. Horizon3.ai's autonomous approach maps high-value assets and simulates realistic data theft across cloud, Kubernetes, and on-premises environments, delivering the threat-informed validation that compliance frameworks like PCI DSS and NIS 2 increasingly demand. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering vulnerability scanning, SIEM, and incident response; Advanced Data Pilfering is purpose-built for exfiltration testing and doesn't replace your broader detection stack.
Cobalt Offensive Security Platform
Startups and mid-market teams that need pentests on-demand without vendor lock-in or long procurement cycles should use Cobalt Offensive Security Platform; you launch real expert-led tests within 24 hours through a scoping wizard that doesn't require security expertise to operate. The credit-based purchasing model and DAST coverage of over 30,000 vulnerability types means you scale testing spend without renegotiating contracts. Skip this if you need continuous red team services or deep threat intelligence integration; Cobalt's strength is one-off and recurring pentests, not persistent offensive operations.
Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation
PTaaS platform for managing pentests, DAST, and attack surface monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Advanced Data Pilfering vs Cobalt Offensive Security Platform for your penetration testing needs.
Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..
Cobalt Offensive Security Platform: PTaaS platform for managing pentests, DAST, and attack surface monitoring. built by Cobalt. Core capabilities include Launch penetration tests within 24 hours via on-demand expert testers, Scoping wizard to define test parameters in four steps using templates, Unified dashboard for viewing all assets, pentests, and findings by severity and status..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Advanced Data Pilfering differentiates with Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing. Cobalt Offensive Security Platform differentiates with Launch penetration tests within 24 hours via on-demand expert testers, Scoping wizard to define test parameters in four steps using templates, Unified dashboard for viewing all assets, pentests, and findings by severity and status.
Advanced Data Pilfering is developed by Horizon3.ai. Cobalt Offensive Security Platform is developed by Cobalt. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Advanced Data Pilfering and Cobalt Offensive Security Platform serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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