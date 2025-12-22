Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. Burp Suite Professional is a commercial penetration testing tool by PortSwigger Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
Security teams responsible for web application penetration testing will get the most from Burp Suite Professional because its manual testing workflow is genuinely faster than competitors when you need to find logic flaws and authentication bypasses that automated scanners miss. The platform covers ID.RA and PR.PS functions across both on-premises and cloud deployments, and PortSwigger's 299-person team maintains the strongest passive scanning library in the category. Skip this if your team lacks dedicated web security engineers or if you need a tool that also handles API fuzzing and mobile testing equally well; Burp's mobile support lags, and the learning curve punishes casual users.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
A web application security testing platform that combines manual and automated testing tools for conducting comprehensive security assessments and penetration testing.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs Burp Suite Professional for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
Burp Suite Professional: A web application security testing platform that combines manual and automated testing tools for conducting comprehensive security assessments and penetration testing. built by PortSwigger Ltd...
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Attack is developed by Aikido Security. Burp Suite Professional is developed by PortSwigger Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Attack and Burp Suite Professional serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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