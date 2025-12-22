Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.

Burp Suite Professional

Security teams responsible for web application penetration testing will get the most from Burp Suite Professional because its manual testing workflow is genuinely faster than competitors when you need to find logic flaws and authentication bypasses that automated scanners miss. The platform covers ID.RA and PR.PS functions across both on-premises and cloud deployments, and PortSwigger's 299-person team maintains the strongest passive scanning library in the category. Skip this if your team lacks dedicated web security engineers or if you need a tool that also handles API fuzzing and mobile testing equally well; Burp's mobile support lags, and the learning curve punishes casual users.